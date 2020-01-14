



The first contract for the supply of Russian-Indian supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles to a third country (rumoured to be the Philippines) is planned to be signed during April-May 2020





This was reported to the Media by the chief general manager of marketing and export company BrahMos Aerospace Pravin Pathak.





“We hope that we will have the first order in 2020. We expect [the signing of the agreement] sometime in April-May,” he said, without specifying which country intends to acquire the missile.





Pathak added that the possibility of supplying BrahMos missiles is being discussed with a number of friendly countries.





The PJ-10 BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed jointly by the Reutov-based Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (the Moscow Region) and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The BrahMos Missile is a modification of the Soviet anti-ship missile Oniks. The missile’s name comes from the names of two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia. The missile’s test launch took place on June 12, 2001, from a coastal launcher. The missile’s production has been carried out jointly by Russia and India.







