



The Shiv Sena leader defended the 'Free Kashmir' poster being raised during a protest at Gateway of India saying, it is against the restriction and internet ban in Kashmir





New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (January 07) came out in defence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray after 'Free Kashmir' poster was seen during a protest at the Gateway of India against Sunday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) in Delhi.





Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "I read in the newspaper that those who held 'free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated."





Earlier, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray government saying 'Free Kashmir anti-India campaign' was held just 2-kilometres away from CMO's office. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis tweeted, "Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???"





On January 06, a poster reading 'Free Kashmir' was seen at the Gateway of India during a protest against the recent violence in JNU in the national capital. During the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - Free Kashmir. The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages. Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP', while some others read -- 'Stand with JNU'.





Students from various colleges had gathered at the Gateway of India on the intervening night of January 5-6 to protest against the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday.





On January 5 evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.







