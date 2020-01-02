



Two brave-heart soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred today (1 January) following a gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) against heavily armed Pakistani terrorists, reports the Hindustan Times.





The gunfight took place in the Nowshera sector's Kalal area in the Rajouri district when the soldiers were carrying out a cordon and search operation which continues to be in progress.





The soldiers had intercepted the infiltrators in the forest of Khari Thrayat while they attempting to cross the LoC and enter India from the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Army had launched a search operation in the area after it had received intelligence about the movement of suspected terrorists.





Upon interception, infiltrators fired open on troops as a result of which the lives of two Indian soldiers were lost. Following the development a massive operation has been launched in the region.







