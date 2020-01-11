



Kolkata: During ‘Makar Sankranti’ in January every year, devotees from across India and neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh congregate at the annual Ganga Sagar Mela to pay obeisance at Kapil Muni temple after taking a holy bath at the confluence of river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.





On special request from the state government, Indian Navy (IN) has positioned specialist Diving Teams from January 8 - 18 for rescue and relief operations in case of any eventuality during the Mela.





This deployment of the IN Diving Team from Eastern Naval Command comprising of 12 divers is being coordinated by the Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal.





Agencies



