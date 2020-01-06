



During a press event organised at ISRO headquarters, Bangalore on January 1, 2020, ISRO outlined the plans it has to accomplish in the current year. The Indian space agency has listed out several ambitious programs that would come to fruition in 2020. ISRO is planning to launch a satellite called Aditya-L1 to study the sun





Besides Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan, ISRO's 2020 roadmap also includes SSLV, GSLV with 4 m ogive payload fairing, GSAT-20 satellite, NavIC with indigenous atomic clocks, Indian Data Relay Satellite System, and XPOSAT

During a press event organised at ISRO headquarters, Bangalore on January 1, 2020, ISRO outlined the plans it has to accomplish during the current year. It listed out several ambitious programmes that would come to fruition this year.





While interacting with the media persons, ISRO chairman Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan announced that a second launch port exclusively for the small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) is planned to be established in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. He said, “Land acquisition activities are presently in progress”





Regarding ISRO's future programs, Dr Sivan said that the third mission to the moon - Chandrayaan-3 - comprising a lander and a rover has been approved by the government and activities for its success are in progress.







