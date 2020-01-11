



Jammu: Two Kashmiri Pandits were spotted showing placards reading 'Free Kashmir from Islamic Terrorism' to the delegation of foreign envoys which was invited by the Indian government to see the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The showing of placards has come days after a girl in Mumbai made headlines for her 'Free Kashmir' poster during protests against the recent violence inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.





Two youths, reportedly Kashmiri Pandits, were seen holding placards with concerns over terrorism and widespread turmoil in the Valley written on them. They were showing the placards to the 15 foreign envoys who were on their way to Jagti Migrant Township in Jammu.





Later in the day, the delegation of envoys met representatives of Kashmiri Pandits at Jagti Migrant Township on the outskirts of Jammu. Earlier, they met civil society representatives and community leaders in Jammu.





On Thursday, the foreign envoys met political leaders and senior Army officials in Srinagar.







