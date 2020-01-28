



Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the actions of the Modi government are 'frittering away' India's soft power in the world and called for sanctions over CAA, Kashmir





Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, expressed her 'relief' after the European Union (EU) Parliament passed a resolution against the 'communal' Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the 'brutal lockdown' in Kashmir. The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir hoped for 'sanctions' against the BJP-led government over the issue. The twitter handle of the PDP president, a former BJP ally is being operated by her daughter Iltija Mufti after the former was placed under preventive detention citing 'security concerns'. In a following tweet, Mufti noted that the BJP would've 'lapped it up' if the EU Parliament spoke in favour of the issue. Claiming that the actions of the Modi government are 'frittering away' India's soft power in the world. Furthermore, underlined that CAA and the Kashmir issue is India's 'internal matter' only when the actions are being condemned by the international community.





Mufti said, "Relieved to see EU parliament pass resolutions against communal CAB & brutal lockdown in Kashmir. Hope it’s followed up with sanctions. GOIs actions are frittering away all of India’s assiduously earned soft power." "Discriminatory CAB and repressive measures in Kashmir are India’s internal matter only when EU Parliamentarians/ international community condemn such actions. Had they spoken about it in glowing terms, the same establishment would lap it up," she added.





The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against CAA, which it alleges marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime. A total of six resolutions have been tabled by groups within the EU, including the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Group of the European People's Party (Christian Democrats) (PPE), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Renew Europe Group (Renew) and European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group.





The EU Parliament should not take any action questioning the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures, government sources of PTI had said on Sunday, ahead of a debate on a batch of resolutions against India's new citizenship law by the powerful bloc of 28 nations. They are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday and voted on the day after





Kashmiri Leaders Detained





Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of PDP has been detained without a trial along with former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, JKPC chief Sajad Lone and others since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. In December, Mufti noted that the people of the country need not visit Kashmir to experience the subjugation of the locals in the valley as the BJP has ensured that a "Kashmir-like" situation prevails in every part of India.





Nearly a month after the detention of former chief ministers of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir--PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, were permitted to meet with their families. Omar Abdullah’s sister, Safia and her children, were granted 20 minutes of visiting time on September 1. Meanwhile, father Farooq Abdullah's request to meet his son back in September was repeatedly rejected. Mehbooba Mufti’s mother and sister were granted permission to meet her at Hari Niwas in August.







