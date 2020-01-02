



New Delhi: In a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation in Bangalore on Thursday. He will be participating in various programs in Karnataka on during his visit. During his two-day schedule, Modi will also visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur.





"At another public meeting in Tumkur, PM Narendra Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. He will also give away Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers," PMO said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.





"The event will also witness the release of the 3rd instalment of PM Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi). This will benefit approximately 6 crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister will also hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from various States/ UTs," PMO further said.





During the event, PM Modi will also unveil a plaque and deliver an address to the scientist community. The event will be hosted at Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO, at Bangalore.





The DRDO will also showcase various products during PM's visit to the facility. The PMO press release also said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy will be present at the event.







