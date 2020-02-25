



The delegation of 25 foreign envoys, which visited Jammu and Kashmir, met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi last evening





The envoys praised India's positive steps to restore normalcy in Kashmir. The members reportedly talked about the implementation of development programs, security situation and the progressive normalisation of the situation in the region. The 25 member delegation met Chief Justice, Lieutenant Governor, district administration officials and members from civil society, trade and press during their two day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.





European Union Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson in a statement said that India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir but it is important to lift the remaining restrictions swiftly.





Ambassador Ugo Astuto of the European Union along with ambassadors of other EU member countries were part of the delegation. Earlier a 15 member delegation including American Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster who visited Kashmir last month had also given a positive review of the situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.







