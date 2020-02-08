



Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) launched its new products, the Amogha-III and Varunastra, during DefExpo-2020 at Lucknow.





The first model of Amogha-III was handed over by CMD, BDL, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Dept of Defence R&D, Chairman, DRDO.





Amogha-III has been designed and developed by BDL with the support of DRDO. It is a third-generation fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile with dual-mode IIR Seeker and having a range of 200 to 2,500 m. Equipped with a tandem warhead, Amogha-III has a top-direct attack mode and is man-portable. It will be commercialised after successful completion of user trials.





“Amogha-III, being one of the best in its class of missiles, will be able to meet the requirements of not only the Indian Armed Forces but also friendly foreign countries,” Commodore Siddharth Mishra said.





