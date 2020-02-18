Baluchistan Bleeds Again As Bomber Targets Quetta Press Club; 10 Killed Until Last Reported
At least ten people have been killed as a result of an explosion near the Quetta Press Club in the city of Quetta, Pakistan.
Blast in #Quetta #Balochistan near press club adalat road. pic.twitter.com/BpbfdcuPWu— Khalid BALOCH (@KhalidMamsani) February 17, 2020
The blast occurred amid an ongoing demonstration near the club. According to reports, the powerful blast blew dozens of cars parked nearby into the air.
Blast reported near Quetta Press Club. Casualties feared. #Quetta #Blast pic.twitter.com/d8AIhcyxsK— Waqas Arain (@arainwaqas27) February 17, 2020
More details awaited.
