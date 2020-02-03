



The Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon acquire 83 Tejas light combat aircraft. The Tejas is an indigenous lightweight, multi-role supersonic aircraft developed in both fighter and trainer versions.





Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft. Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.







