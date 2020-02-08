Seagull, multi-role unmanned surface vessel (USV) made by Elbit Systems for warfare missions





Also signs pact with BHEL, Ordnance Factory Board





Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Bangalore-based Defence PSU, has signed a tripartite MoU with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and Elbit Systems, Israel at DefExpo 2020.





Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), BEL, Cmde S Nayyar (IN Retd), Director (Ship Building), GRSE, and Yaron Levi, Vice President (Naval Systems), Elbit Systems, signed the tripartite MoU on behalf of BEL, GRSE and Elbit. The MoU aims at leveraging the individual strengths of BEL, Elbit and GRSE for the development and customisation of Elbit’s Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV) for the requirements of the Indian Navy.





Signs MoU With BHEL





BEL has signed an MoU with another PSU Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) for co-operation in the field of defence and non-defence products / systems to jointly capitalise on the emerging opportunities in the domestic and international market, as well as leverage the policy initiatives of government such as Make in India.





The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and BHEL to develop and market products and systems for Defence and Non-Defence. The MoU will also enable BEL and BHEL to make joint efforts to explore markets for products developed individually or jointly.





Anandi Ramalingam, Director -Marketing, BEL, and S Balakrishnan, Director -IS&P, BHEL, signed the MoU on behalf of BEL and BHEL.





Signs MoU Ordnance Factory Board





Bharat Electronics Limited and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) have signed an MoU to continue their existing co-operation in the field of air defence and artillery Gun Systems, Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Arms & Ammunition and related Products, Systems and Accessories, leveraging complementary strengths, to meet the requirements of Indian Defence forces among others.





Anandi Ramalingam, Director - Marketing, BEL, and E R Sheikh, Sr DDG, OFB, signed the MoU on behalf of BEL and OFB at DEFEXPO-2020 in the presence of Shripad Yesso Naik, Raskha Rajya Mantri, Hari Mohan, DGOF & Chairman, OFB, and Gowtama M V, CMD, BEL.







