



Hanwha Group’s defence business units are participating in DefExpo 2020, a defence and aerospace exhibition held in Lucknow, India, from Feb. 5 to 9, to promote their sophisticated defence products in India and the Southwest Asian region.





DefExpo is India’s biennial mega defence exposition and this year marks the 11th of its kind. Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries are taking part in the event to show their defence products.





Hanwha is one of the main foreign exhibitors. It has set up a large-scale booth covering 250 square meters to introduce its up-to-date land and defence electronic systems.





Manufactured by Hanwha defence, Hybrid BIHO short-range air defence system has drawn great attention during the Indian arms trade show, as the advanced tracked armoured vehicle was qualified in 2018 for the Indian Army’s air defence acquisition program after successful tests and evaluations.





Hybrid BIHO is a sophisticated air defence system that can fire both 30 mm twin machine guns and guided weapons capable of providing day/night all-weather close-in air defence against low-altitude aerial threats such as aircraft, helicopters and drones.





It features advanced radar and fire-control systems. Battle engagement capability of Hybrid BIHO is very effective as it utilises both guns. Its missile system is also highly accurate as it simultaneously operates a radar and an electro-optical tracking and searching (EOTS) system.





Among Hanwha defence’s other land products on display are the K9 Thunder 155 mm/52 cal self-propelled howitzer; HWG-40, a close-in weapon system for air defence; the AS21 Redback future infantry fighting vehicle that has been shortlisted for Australia’s Land 400 Phase 3 tender; and new Tigon armoured vehicles in 6x6 / 8x8 versions.





Land System Solutions From Hanwha





A leading electronic defence systems maker in South Korea, Hanwha Systems is showcasing a variety of equipment, including a lightweight multi-function surveillance and target acquisition system, an electro-optical tracking system, and a thermal weapon system.





“India and other Asian customers have shown keen interest in Hanwha’s up-to-date land and electronic defence products,” said Lee Sung-soo, CEO and president of Hanwha defence and Hanwha defence International. “We will try to win new orders from this region by strengthening marketing efforts and offering products optimised to meet the needs of our customers.”





India is the world’s second largest weapons importing country and ranks fourth in terms of military expenditures. Recently, the Indian government announced a plan to invest US$13 billion in the next five to seven years to modernise its military. It aims to develop its defence industry by encouraging manufacturing of ingenious products and collaboration with global defence companies.





DefExpo 2020 is organised in line with the “Make in India” initiative aimed at spurring the growth of India’s defence sector.







