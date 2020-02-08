



India's defence industry unveiled two new infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) and an upgraded variant of the BMP-2/2K Sarath, during the 5-9 February DefExpo 2020 defence exhibition in Lucknow, northern India.





The WhAP IFV, which is powered by a Cummins ISXe 600 turbocharged diesel engine coupled to an automatic transmission, has been developed by the state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to meet Indian Army (IA) requirements, and is available in both an 8×8 and an 8×4 configuration.





"The vehicle's protection meets STANAG 4569 requirements, with actual protection levels depending on the task," a DRDO official told Jane's. The modular protection results in the platforms weight varying between 19 and 26 tonnes, with amphibious capability provided at up to 24 tonnes. The WhAP, which can reach a top speed of 100 km/h on land, has a cruising range of up to 500 km.





The WhAP is armed with the manned turret from the BMP-2. "It is the most cost-effective solution for the IA," said the DRDO official, pointing out that the turret is fitted with a 30 mm 2A42 main gun, a Kalashnikov PKT 7.62 mm co-axial machine gun, and a roof-mounted launcher for the AT-4 Spigot anti-tank missile system.





Meanwhile, India's state-owned Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) showcased an upgraded variant of the BMP-2 Sarath IFV. Compared with the baseline Sarath, this modernised variant is fitted with new sensor suites featuring thermal imagers and TV cameras for the gunner and commander.







