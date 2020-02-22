



US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are likely to feature in the long list of delegates who will accompany the president on his maiden India visit, reported PTI. President Trump is scheduled to visit India on a two-day-tour starting February 24. US first lady Melania Trump will also feature in the delegation that includes Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and the Director of the Office of Management & Budget, Mick Mulvaney. The highly anticipated visit will take place in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Agra.





This is not the first time that Ivanka Trump will be visiting India. She had come to India in 2017 for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. Her husband Jared Kushner has played an instrumental role in the Trump administration. He has handled the roadmap to lay out Trump’s ambitious Middle East peace plan between Israel and Palestine that was released earlier this month. Kushner enjoys a very cordial personal relationship with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman which has helped in boosting the bilateral relations between the United States of America and Saudi Arabia.







