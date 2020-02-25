



Trump’s speech at Ahmedabad gave a glimpse of what to expect at the summit at the iconic Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. He referred to Pak-based terror, Indo-Pacific partnership and upcoming defence deals that would shape global partnership





NEW DELHI: India and the US are expected to outline their global partnership that would seek to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, deepen defence and counter-terror ties, and widen forays in space sector besides ramping up traditional and non-traditional energy connections. The subjects are expected to feature prominently in the joint statement that will be concluded in the first summit to be held in India between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ET has learnt. The global partnership will based on framework of last 2+2 ministerial held in Washington last December.





The ministerial had noted that the strategic partnership between India and the US is rooted in shared values of freedom, justice, human rights and commitment to the rule of law. They had resolved to work together in the 2+2 framework to realise the full potential of the partnership, guided by the shared vision of Modi and Trump.





While the two sides are likely to sign deals in defence, traditional energy and civil nuclear sectors, countering cross-border terror, designated terror groups, terrorists and targeting safe havens of terror will be among key outcomes from the summit, sources indicated.





Trump’s speech at Ahmedabad gave a glimpse of what to expect at the summit at the iconic Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. He referred to Pak-based terror, Indo-Pacific partnership and upcoming defence deals that would shape global partnership. The two leaders would also focus on addressing irritants that have held back trade deal.





Stability in Afghanistan and third country projects including in Africa are expected to feature in the joint statement. As part of their collaboration, India and the US could launch an Indian Ocean Cooperation and Training exercise, on the lines of the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise (SEACAT), said one of the persons, who did not wish to be identified. The focus would be on strengthening the capabilities of Indian Ocean states to combat regional issues such as piracy, trafficking and terrorism, sources indicated to ET.







