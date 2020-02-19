The Ra'ad cruise missile was sourced via ToT in 1997 from South African company Kentron (now Denel Dynamics). Pakistan developed the design for 8 years and made the Ra'ad missile in 2007





Ra'ad-II weapon system is equipped with state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing. The cruise missile with a range of 600 km significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea, it said





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful flight test of the air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II with a range of 600 km, the military announced, significantly enhancing the air delivered strategic standoff capability of the military on land and at sea.





The successful flight test was witnessed by senior Pakistan Army officers and military officials, the statement said.





Last month, the ISPR said Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 km.







