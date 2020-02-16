



40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last year





The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday issued a clarification on the media reports on payment dues to the Pulwama martyrs. A couple of media reports mentioned non-receipt of dues of next of kin of some of the CRPF personnel who died in the February 2019 Pulwama attack.





In a statement, CRPF said all dues have been cleared except for one case. It said, "Though no amount of assistance can ever match up to the sacrifice of our heroes, yet we are committed to the welfare of their near and dear ones."

The CRPF also said that the families of 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred in the Pulwama attack have received the monthly pension.





Clarifying further over the reports, the CRPF said, "All financial dues have been given to NOKs of all Pulwama Martyrs except one case where the case is subjudice. All families are receiving last pay drawn as monthly pension."





"The total amount paid to each family, including the donations by individuals/organisations, range from Rs 2.16 crore to Rs 3.24 crore," it said.





It added that the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has allotted flats to 19 next of kin of the Pulwama martyrs. "Remaining 21 cases are under process," the CRPF said.





"Reliance Foundation has transferred educational assistance to 27 NOKs based on their need. Five cases out of the requests received are under consideration. NOKs of 17 Martyrs have been offered jobs by the different state government," the official statement read.





It further reiterates that the "NOKs of our martyrs are part of the CRPF family and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them."







