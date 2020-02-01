



Russia’s defence systems manufacturer, Almaz-Antey will present the export version of Kalibr cruise missiles besides the Viking surface-to-air missile system at the DefExpo-2020 arms show in India next week.





The Viking is the export version of Russia’s Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, Almaz-Antey announced. Viking, the latest multi-missile mobile medium-range air defence missile system (ADMS) from Russia, will be presented for the first time in India at DefExpo 2020.





Viking is the next generation the Buk ADMS line. In comparison with Buk-M2E, its range of fire has increased nearly by 1.5 times – up to 65 kilometres. Besides, the number of simultaneously engaged targets has also increased by 1.5 times, and the number of ready-for-launch air defence guided missiles in one firing position made of two combat units has grown up from 8 to 18.





Buk-M3 anti aircraft missile system





Models of missiles "from the Club-S and Club-N integrated missile systems (the export version of the Kalibr missile launcher), the statement says.





The 3M-14T Kalibr-NK is a land-attack cruise missile with a range between 1,500 – 2,500 km. In 2015, Russia launched Kalibr missiles from ships in the Caspian Sea at ISIS targets inside Syria. The Kalibr-NK cruise missiles travelled 1,500 km to reach their targets. It has been reported it is capable of carrying a 450 kg conventional warhead. The missile is believed to fly 64 ft above the sea and 164 ft above the ground at speeds up to 965 km/hour. It is believed to be guided, using GPS and terminal-phase active radar seekers to achieve a reported three meters radius accuracy.





AU-220M combat module which can be mounted atop tanks and armoured vehicles





The Russian presentation will feature the AU-220M combat module which can be mounted atop tanks and armoured vehicles. The module has a circular rotation and firing range of up to 14.5 kilometres with a maximum rate of fire of 80 rounds per minute. The ammunition includes 57 mm shells: multi-functional with a remote-contact fuse, armour-piercing and guided. This allows you to effectively hit small unmanned aerial vehicles, low-flying aircraft and helicopters, as well as ground lightly armoured vehicles and field fortifications.







