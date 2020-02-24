



The Russian United Aircraft Corporation has proposed a unified after-sales service for all the Russian aircraft for the Indian Air Force.





“We consider the development of a unified after-sales service for Russian aircraft, which already constitutes a serious potential for the Indian Air Force, to be a key priority for the growth of our presence in the Indian aviation market,” Yury Slysur, UAC President said in an interview with Ria Novosti Monday.





“On the one hand, this is the urgent need of our Indian colleagues and a necessary element in the development of our strategic cooperation. On the other hand, this is a serious business for us as manufacturers of equipment. Our long-term strategy is to make UAC a single window in the provision of after-sales service for Russian aircraft in India,” Yury added.





Recently, we have been paying a lot of attention in our cooperation with Indian colleagues to transport topics, this topic is very much in demand. We also plan to introduce our civil programs. I think that a project such as a modernized Il-114 could have a good prospect in the Indian market.





When asked about the prospects of MiG-35 sales to India, Yuri was quoted as saying by the news agency that Russia is ready not only to deliver fighters in the final version, but also to transfer the necessary documentation for the production of these aircraft to Indian strategic industrial partners.







