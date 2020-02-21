



Despite Indian defence forces confirming the surgical strike on terror camps inside Pakistan in 2016, Congress leaders continue to question it. The Congress party has been supporting Pakistan’s argument that there was no such strike, and continuing with that trend, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath today raised questions on the operation.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath: Indira Gandhi sarkar thi, jab 90,000 Pakistani jawanon ne surrender kiya tha. Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike ki. Kaun si surgical strike ki? pic.twitter.com/oBcNP4ahv6 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020



Addressing an event in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader reminded people that 90,000 Pakistani soldiers were made to surrender after the war in 1972 by then Indira Gandhi government. He said that PM Narendra Modi does not talk about India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, but he talks about surgical strike.





‘Our youth, who will ensure the development of this country need jobs. However, Modi Ji does not talk about employment. He does not talk about justice for farmers too. He used to say that every year two crore youth will get employment in India. I want to ask him even if two lakh people are getting employment today. The only thing PM Modi speaks about is Pakistan. They link Pakistan to our party; they don’t remember that 90,000 Pakistani Jawans surrendered to India during Indira Gandhi’s regime. But they talk about surgical strike. What surgical strikes. Tell the nation something about the surgical strike,’ Kamal Nath said in his speech.





“Today they talk about nationalism, they will teach the nation about nationalism”, the CM said targeting BJP.





Kamal Nath also said that BJP does not have a single member who was a freedom fighter. He challenged BJP leadership to name one BJP member who was a freedom fighter. “They never had a freedom fighter as a member, and now they talk about nationalism, they want to divert attention,” he alleged.



