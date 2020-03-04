



A lieutenant, two sepoys and a lance Havaldar were martyred while seven terrorists were killed in an operation on a militant hideout near Datta Khel, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.





Those martyred include 26-year-old Lt Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, 36-year-old Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and 23-year-old Sepoy Touseef.





According to the military's media wing, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mama Ziarat after receiving confirmed reports of a militant hideout in the area. An exchange of fire took place between the troops, who had cordoned the area, and the terrorists, who were trying to escape.





One soldier was also injured, ISPR said in its statement.





The armed forces recovered a "large cache" of weapons, improvised explosive devices and ammunition from the hideout after it was cleared, the statement added.







