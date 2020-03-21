



Public spaces are being sanitized and disinfected, as part of the many proactive measures being undertaken. So far there are a total of 118 men and 171 women who were evacuated from Iran are undergoing the mandatory quarantine period at this facility in Jaisalmer and are being kept in different barracks as per their age groups





A dedicated team of medical staff has been placed at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer to monitor all those evacuated people from Iran who are being quarantined in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. The Army Chief General MM Naravane, accompanied by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command reviewed the facilities provided at the Wellness Centre. The efforts put in by the Southern Command and specifically, the Konark Corps for helping the Civil Administration were lauded by the army chief.





All the rooms at this facility have TVs and there is provision for indoor and outdoor sports for recreation purposes, as the Centre, is totally isolated and the Indian Army Jawans have been deployed for round the clock for its security.





The Army chief also went to visit the border areas to review the operational preparedness.





Update From Jaisalmer





According to the Indian Army another batch of 195 Indians from Iran after being screened at the airport were shifted to the Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Military Station.





With this the number of people quarantined at the Centre is now 484.





All those who are quarantined at the Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer are stable and doing well, said Army sources.





How Army & Air Force Is Helping In Kashmir Valley?





Together with the help of Indian Air Force specialised sterilisation chemicals weighing around 1,200 Kgs was airlifted from Delhi and taken to Srinagar. This was done to help the local Civil administration’s efforts in the Valley to prevent the outbreak of COVID -19.





Because of the bad weather, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) had approached the Army for their help in providing assistance to tranship the required chemical.





After a request was made, two Dornier aircraft of the Indian Air Force were despatched for the airlift.







