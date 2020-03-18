



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialled Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, to discuss the global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.





While India has reported 140 positive cases of coronavirus, Saudi Arabia has confirmed 133 cases. However, Saudi Arabia has not reported any death whereas India has recorded three deaths.





In the telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to adequately address "this global challenge, which has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world."





Modi also mentioned India’s recent initiative to organise a video conference of SAARC countries.





In his video conference with SAARC leaders on Sunday, Modi listed out a series of measures that the countries could take to deal with the issue of coronavirus. Modi suggested a COVID19 emergency fund for SAARC in which all member-states could contribute, as he pledged US $10 million for the fund.





The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale, both for discussing specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instil confidence in the global populace, a government statement said.





The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince decided that their officials would remain in close contact in this regard.





According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 185,000 cases have been reported from 159 countries. Over 7,500 people have already died from the infection which was first reported from China's Wuhan city in December last year.







