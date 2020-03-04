



Gianna Gancia, Member of European Parliament, criticised Pakistan and focussed on the fact that Pakistan has been trying evil means to portray a picture of crisis in Kashmir on international platforms, but to its dismay because of India's reliance on humanitarian ideals has failed Pakistan's evil intentions





New Delhi: Number of Members of European Parliament addressed a press meet in Geneva on Monday to assess the condition of Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. They backed the Indian PM Narendra Modi's efforts in defeating cross-border terror.





Gianna Gancia, Member of European Parliament, criticised Pakistan and focussed on the fact that Pakistan has been trying evil means to portray a picture of crisis in Kashmir on international platforms, but to its dismay because of India's reliance on humanitarian ideals has failed Pakistan's evil intentions.





Nathan Gill, Former member of European Parliament and member of famous Brexit party of Britain stated ‘What right has Pakistan to discuss the internal affairs of India on International forums? No one makes hue and cry when France fight radical terrorism but creates so much panic and tension when India does something which is solely and wholly an Internal matter of India'





Tehmeena Syed, a Women Rights activist from Kashmir came out as a true voice of Kashmir and said that "I'm coming from a world which is known as paradise". She further added that this paradise was destroyed by the insurgencies and terrorist incidents, and "the abrogation of Article 370 was undeniable need of the hour to get rid of cross border terrorism and insurgencies in Kashmir"





Brian Toll, Expert on South Asia from European Commission and Paulo Casaca, Executive Director, South Asia Democratic Forum, highlighted the facts that After the decades of ongoing instability and terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on 5th August 2019 to bring peace and prosperity in the region.





President of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, supported India's bold decision on taking action against the factors destabilise J&K and applauded India for removing such article from the constitution which promoted Pakistan in spreading its fangs across the entire region.





President of JKNAP, UK, Mohd. Sajjad Raja, added that Pakistan invaded Kashmir on 21st October 1947 and since then it has been under its occupation and it is sheer fiction that India has exploitation people of the valley. Pakistan had and is creating disturbance and Article 370 abrogation is one of the best things happened with Kashmir since Independence.







