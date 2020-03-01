ISRO technicians working on to assemble one of the L-40 stages of GSLV Mk-II launch vehicle





BANGALORE: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said on Friday it has handed over the 50th L-40 stage of geosynchronous launch vehicle (GSLV-MKII) to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





The L-40 stage is meant for GSLV MKII-F12 flight planned by the ISRO in August this year, according to the city- headquartered HAL. The aerospace division of HAL has so far integrated and supplied L-40 stages for 12 flights of GSLV MKII, including the GSLV MKII-F10 flight planned in March first week.





"Apart from the integrated L-40 stages, HAL is manufacturing the riveted structures, propellant tanks, feedlines of PSLV, GSLV MKII and GSLV MKIII launch vehicles and structures of various satellites for ISRO," it said in a statement. HAL said it has contributed and participated in almost all of ISRO''s ambitious projects including Chandrayaan-I, Chandrayaan-II, Mangalyaan and the upcoming Gaganyaan.





