



The Apache is also equipped with 16 AGM-114 ‘Hellfire’ Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) in addition to four Hydra-70 19-shot Folding-Fin Aerial Rocket (FFAR) rocket pods, and four auxiliary fuel tanks.





During US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India a defence deal worth $930 million deal for six new Boeing AH-64 Apache choppers was sealed.





The new Apache choppers will be inducted into the Indian Army.





Here's how they measure up against India's own indigenous Light Combat Helicopter being developed by HAL for the Armed Forces.





The Boeing AH-64 Apache choppers are some of the most advanced in the world and now they will be a part of the Indian Army’s fleet. A $930 million deal was struck between India and the US during President Donald Trump’s 2-day visit to the country.





The Apache helicopters will boost the Indian Army’s capabilities of conducting cross-border strikes and provide air support for troops on the ground. It comes armed with an arsenal of weapons like Hellfire Missiles, 70mm rockets and a 30mm automatic cannon.





This is a first for the Army that is in dire need of an up-to-date attack helicopter after over a decade of delays with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).





The LCH, like the AH-64 Apache helicopter, is a multi-role combat helicopter. Derived from the existing HAL Dhruv, the LCH was supposed to have gained initial operating capability (IOC) in December 2010. Ten years down the line, the first chopper is yet to join the Indian Army’s fleet.





Here’s how the two stack up against each other:





Both the Boeing AH-64 Apache and the HAL Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) are two-seat multi-role attack helicopters.

The Apache is a meter shorter than the LCH although it has a marginally larger wing-span and slightly taller height.

Although the size difference between the two choppers isn’t that large, when it comes to weight, the Apache is 3,148‬ kilos lighter than the LCH.

The HAL LCH is powered by 2 Shakti turboshaft engine with 1,430 horsepower each. The Boeing Apache helicopter is powered by 2 General Electric T700 GE 701C turboshaft engine capable of delivering 1,890 horsepower each.

Since the Apache choppers have stronger engines, they’re also capable of delivering higher speeds. The LCH’s top speed is 280 kph while the Apache can hit 295 kph.

Although, the LCH has an edge over the Apache in another area — range. It’s capable of surveilling targets up to 700 kilometres away while flying 6,500 meters in the air. The Apache only has a range of 480 kilometres and can reach a ceiling of 6,400 meters.

What makes the Apache more deadly than the LCH are its weapons capabilities. It comes with a 30mm chain gun versus the 20mm M621 cannon on HAL’s chopper.







