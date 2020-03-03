Here's How The Boeing AH-64 Apache Helicopter Stacks Up Against India's Indigenous HAL Light Combat Helicopter
The Apache is also equipped with 16 AGM-114 ‘Hellfire’ Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) in addition to four Hydra-70 19-shot Folding-Fin Aerial Rocket (FFAR) rocket pods, and four auxiliary fuel tanks.
During US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India a defence deal worth $930 million deal for six new Boeing AH-64 Apache choppers was sealed.
The new Apache choppers will be inducted into the Indian Army.
Here's how they measure up against India's own indigenous Light Combat Helicopter being developed by HAL for the Armed Forces.
This is a first for the Army that is in dire need of an up-to-date attack helicopter after over a decade of delays with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).
The LCH, like the AH-64 Apache helicopter, is a multi-role combat helicopter. Derived from the existing HAL Dhruv, the LCH was supposed to have gained initial operating capability (IOC) in December 2010. Ten years down the line, the first chopper is yet to join the Indian Army’s fleet.
Here’s how the two stack up against each other:
