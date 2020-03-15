



A terrorist was killed in a brief shootout with security forces at Shutloo Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Friday afternoon, police said





The slain terrorist has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat son of Sanaullah Bhat, resident of Shutloo Rafiabad. The slain terrorist as per police had joined terrorist ranks just a week ago.





“Based on specific information, a joint team of Army’s 32 RR and J&K Police’ SOG laid an ambush in the area. As soon as terrorists passed through the area, a brief exchange of firing took place between the terrorists and the security forces leading to killing of a terrorist,” a police official said.





Reports said Mudasir Ahmad Bhat was a Hafiz – one who has memorized the entire Quran – and a prayer-leader at a mosque in Sopore before he went missing a week back. He was among five youths missing from Sopore area from last one week.





Earlier, Sopore Police had issued a press release seeking whereabouts of the five missing youth, including Mudasir Ahmad.





Hundreds of people on Friday evening took part in the funeral of the terrorist at his native village.





Reports said that people from entire Rafiabad belt assembled at Mudasir’s home and joined his funeral procession. He was laid to rest in the local graveyard.





Agencies



