Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shardul arrived in Madagascar at Port Antsiranana on 10th March 2020 carrying 600 tons of rice for the people of Madagascar. The rice will be distributed to the people affected by cyclone Diane that hit Madagascar coast in January. On arrival at the port the Commanding Officer of the ship along with Indian Embassy officials called on the Mayor of Antsiranana and Military and Navy authorities





NEW DELHI: Ambassador Abhay Kumar handed over 600 tons of rice on behalf of the Govt of India to Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Liva, Foreign Minister of Madagascar on Thursday, brought by INS Shardul to deliver quick relief to the victims of Madagascar floods.





Earlier, on 30th January, INS Airavat brought immediate relief material. India was the first country to respond during devastation caused by Cyclone Diane in January 2020.





At a function held at the Port Antsiranana on 12th March the Foreign Minister Dr. Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba officially received the consignment of rice from Ambassador Abhay Kumar in presence of Commander Abhishek Pathak, Commanding Officer of INS Shardul.





Speaking on the occasion Kumar stated that the rice brought to Madagascar in a warship, the fastest way the relief could be delivered by us for our brothers and sisters in the Indian ocean.





This is 2nd delivery of relief materials for Madagascar flood victims and largest humanitarian aid so far from India to Madagascar. This is also the biggest relief load ever carried by any Indian warship, loaded, transported and unloaded in record time, for quick relief assistance.





The Foreign Minister of Madagascar stated that the assistance is historic and proves the excellent relationship of Madagascar and India and that a friend in need is a friend indeed.





In his remarks in the visitors’ book the Foreign Minister wrote—“Very happy to visit INS Shardul and meet its crew. Grateful to the Government and the people of India for their generous donation.” He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet.





INS Shardul is 125 mtr long with displacement of 5600 tonnes. There are 320 officers and sailors on board. The ship is scheduled to leave Port Antsiranana of Madagascar on 14th March on completion of its humanitarian mission.







