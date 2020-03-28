



AK Patnaik, the IAF pilot who flew C-17 Globemaster military aircraft to the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on a rescue mission, said the entire crew had practiced the plan before the execution of the mission.





"All precautions were taken. The entire crew, for quite a period of time, had practiced the rescue mission many times before the actual execution of the mission," AK Patnaik said in an exclusive interview to India Today.





The Indian Air Force special aircraft -- C-17 Globemaster military aircraft-- on February 27 had brought 15 tonnes of medical supplies from India to the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan. After unloading the relief supplies, the flight carried 112 Indians and foreign nationals to Delhi.







