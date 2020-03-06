



Panaji: Deeper exploration of the oceans will require increased harmonisation of aeronautics and maritime fields, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Thursday, adding that the request for proposal (RFP) for acquiring 14 multi-role heavy helicopters for maritime search and rescue operations would be issued by March-end.





Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2020) in Goa on Thursday, Kumar also said, that India is an extremely willing partner in any partnership vis a vis maritime co-operation and that maritime security of Africa and India is a common goal, which the regions were striving towards.





"We are planning to have 80 aircrafts to support the fleet of 200 (Indian Coast Guard) boats in our search and rescue operations. As part of this we are in the process of initiating two major programmes. One, we are acquiring 14 multi-role heavy helicopters for search and rescue deep into the economic zone. We hope that RFP for this project will be issued this month-end," Kumar said.





"We are also in process of acquiring 16 advanced light helicopters being built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in India," the top Defence Ministry bureaucrat also said.





Speaking about the importance of greater synergy between the aeronautics and maritime sectors, Kumar said: "As human endeavours take us more deeper into the sea, harmonisation of both aeronautics and maritime is gong to become more important.





"As far as India is concerned, given the density of traffic in the Indian Ocean region, a significant traction of our overall trade coming from maritime routes, increased airline traffic over the sea, all these are factors which point out to a greater need for increase in better technological and logistics co-ordination for better search and rescue in maritime zone deeper into the seas," the official said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision incorporates security and growth for all in the Indian Ocean region.





Representatives from 19 countries, primarily from Asia and Africa are participating in the SAREX 2020, which is being held in Goa.







