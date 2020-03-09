



NEW DELHI: Women's participation in armed forces has increased over the years, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday and expressed the view that no door in the forces should remain closed for them.





Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led an all-men contingent in the Republic Day Parade this year, Singh said women are now leading on many fronts which were once not even open for them.





Speaking at the NITI Aayog-organised 'Women Transforming India Awards", he said it is the priority of the Modi government to further empower women in armed forces.





Women participation is necessary for the country to achieve the target of becoming the $5 trillion economy, he said, adding that no door of armed forces should remain closed for them.







