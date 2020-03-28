South Korean Hanwha Defence's Hybrid Biho system, Russia's Almaz Antey Pantsir System





However, Hanwha Defence officials in an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online have denied such reports





To ensure that all the steps have been followed and concerns raised by those who could not be shortlisted, the MoD has decided to have independent monitors to come out with a comprehensive report and to outline the concerns if any.





It all started with five bidders. However, only Russia and South Korea made it to the trials stage. Russia failed the trials. This left South Korean company in the fray, creating a single vendor situation.





The deal is for around $ 3 billion. However, those who could not clear the trials have been reaching out to the MoD and expressed concerns against the South Korean company. Issues related to the non-compliance to the specifications in the RFP has been pointed out in several representations made by the Russian side in various meetings.





Russians have indicated that the system offered is one generation older and will have to go for an upgrade immediately.





What Does Hanwha Defence Say?





“The system is in compliance to the specifications mentioned in the RFP — Hybrid Biho, which is an improved version of the original Biho mobile air-defence system. It features upgraded firing capability, newer sensors, and other improved devices,” they say.





“Also, it has an electro-optical sights fire control system too, and the system can detect low-flying aerial targets, including drones or UAS, as tests and evaluations were successfully taken for the sale of the systems to some other countries,” officials added.





What Concerns Were Raised?





According to sources some companies claimed that the major issue which was raised stated that the K-30 Biho (Flying Tiger) twin 30mm short-range mobile self-propelled anti-aircraft system has no fire control radar.





Also that it has offered 2 D Doppler radar – not in line with the RFP. And it is old and outdated.





Though the independent monitors will be preparing their own observations in a report, the Indian Army is also looking at which is in the process of being developed. The Indian Army is planning to replace its 1360 obsolete Bofors L 70 40mm single barrel and Soviet-era ZU-23-2 towed 23 mm twin-barrel weapon systems.





In response to a global tender in 2013, upgraded Tunguska system was fielded by Almaz Antey and Pantsir by KBP Tula systems from Russia went in for trials and failed. South Korea’s Hanwha Defence — Hybrid Biho system was found to be not fully compliant, which the company denies.





What Does The Indian Army Say?





As has been reported earlier, sources in the Indian Army observe that there are short comings in both the systems offered by the Russian as well as what has been offered by the South Korean side.







