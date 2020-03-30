S-500 Triumph air defence system





Tests of certain elements of Russia’s latest S-500 “Prometheus” air defence system are in the final stages





“We are completing trials of the S-500’s launcher, components of a multi-functional locator and missile defence locator, equipped chassis for a command post, and transport units for an early-warning radar system,” CEO of the Design Bureau of Special Machine-Building which is part of Almaz Antey company, was quoted as saying by Russia’s National Defence magazine on Thursday.





In June 2019, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that phased tests of various elements of the S-500 anti-aircraft system are being carried out.





“Preliminary tests of the S-500 will begin in 2020 and the commencement of its serial deliveries to the troops was scheduled for 2025,” Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko said in December 2019.







