



The impromptu Modi show that missed the headlines during Trump's whirlwind India tour. Modi used his favourite gadget, an iPad to explain the CAA and Article 370 of the Constitution to Trump





During Donald Trump's 36-hour whistle-top tour of India earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a spur-of-the-moment presentation in an effort to dispel the US President's misgivings on a host of India-related issues ranging from bilateral trade to internal policy.





According to a Hindustan Times report, Modi used his favourite gadget, an iPad to explain the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Article 370 of the Constitution to the US president.





It may be noted that different quarters, including policymakers, in the US have been raising questions about India's moves on Kashmir and CAA.





Trade has been a sore point between the world's two largest democracies. Frictions, emanating primarily from tariffs, have lately shown no signs of abating. Just ahead of his India trip, Trump had himself dispelled expectations of any trade deal anytime soon.





Both sides, however, have said that they are working on an 'even larger deal'.





The government has introduced various measures during Modi's tenure to reduce trade deficit from $31 billion in 2014 to $24.2 billion in 2018—a decline a 22%. India’s hydrocarbon imports from the US also went from zero in 2013 to $9 billion, and is likely to hit the $12-billion mark by the end of the year, with the US exporting oil, coal and liquified natural gas to India.





The report also said that Indian students were contributing nearly $6 billion a year to the American treasury by spending dollars on education.





Modi then highlighted India's growing military hardware imports during Trump’s tenure with more multi-billion dollar defence deals in the pipeline. India and the US expanded their defence cooperation during Trump's recent visit, with agreements for New Delhi to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters — touted as the best in the world.







