Ugandan & Indian officials at the handover event. In the background is the fleet gifted





Uganda has received a fleet of eighty eight (88) motor vehicles including executive buses, ambulances, water trucks and utility lorries donated by the government of India.





The fleet also includes a consignment of 44 military trucks to be used by the national army, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).





The vehicles were officially handed over on Tuesday by H.E Ravi Shankar, the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, and received by Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa.





The donation is a follow-up of pledges made by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during his official visit to Uganda in July 2018. The visit was part of a wider African tour aimed at deepening India’s ties with Africa.









Kutesa expressed gratitude on Tuesday, on behalf of Uganda for these utility motor vehicles donated by the Indian government. The Minister further hailed the excellent cordial bilateral relations deeply rooted in the history, shared values and culture of both countries.





The donation comes a few weeks after a Bhabhatron II Cobalt Radiotherapy Machine and Advanced Digital Radiotherapy Simulator for Cancer treatment was commissioned at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) Mulago. The machine was also a donation made by India.





Kutesa said the vehicles, will be distributed to various Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies to assist in operations as they execute their duties to improve on their efficiency and service delivery.





The Indian High Commissioner to Uganda emphasized the commitment of the Indian Government in strengthening development cooperation between both countries.





He hailed the excellent relations that exist between Uganda and India, and emphasised that the donation of 11 containers of medicine, the Cancer Simulator and treatment machines as well as these trucks are in fulfilment of the pledge





Minister Kutesa commended the Indian High Commissioner for the role played by the High Commissioner in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.





He expressed optimism for further cooperation in the advancement of the interests of the two countries in the fields of mutually beneficial trade, investment and tourism promotion.





The handover ceremony held at the Uganda Museum was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by the Permanent Secretary Amb. Patrick Mugoya as well as a team from the Ministry of Works and Transport headed by the Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa.





Representatives of the Tata Group and members of the Indian community were also present.







