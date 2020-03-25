



While Coronavirus is continuing to terrorize the entire world, it looks like China has found yet another harmful virus in one of its citizens.





A man who was traveling to Shandong Province from Yunnan Province in a chartered bus had died on Monday. Upon testing, it came to light that the man was suffering from Hanta Virus. The rest of the 32 people on the bus were tested later on.





Hantavirus is caused by eating rodents, like rats. Hantavirus is mostly found in Asia and Europe, and it is known as ‘New World’ Hantavirus in the Americas, where it may cause Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS).





It is often regarded as more dangerous than Coronavirus. Hopefully, China contains the virus before it becomes another global pandemic.







