WATCH: Indian Army Launches Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Artillery Shells On Pak Army To Punish Ceasefire Violations
The Indian Army recently launched anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells at Pakistani army positions opposite Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector. This action was a direct retaliation against Pakistan Army’s persistent ceasefire violations aimed at pushing in terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC), ANI has reported.
A video of the attack was also shared by ANI.
#WATCH Indian Army Sources: Army troops recently used anti-tank guided missiles & artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. This was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into Indian territory in J&K. pic.twitter.com/oHuglG0iQL— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020
Indian Army sources: Indian Army troops recently used Anti-Tank Guided Missiles&artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite Kupwara sector (J&K). Indian Army action was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into J&K.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020
Indian Army recently retaliated against similar ceasefire violations by Pakistan, which killed one Pakistan army soldier. This incident happened in the third week of February when Pakistan was attempting to send in terrorists from the Neelam valley.
Pakistan had carried out a ceasefire violation as recently as 3 March in J&K’s Poonch district which drew out a heavy retaliation from the Indian side, which went on for around ninety minutes.
Agencies
Agencies
No comments:
Post a Comment