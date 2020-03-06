The Indian Army recently launched anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells at Pakistani army positions opposite Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector. This action was a direct retaliation against Pakistan Army’s persistent ceasefire violations aimed at pushing in terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC), ANI has reported.

A video of the attack was also shared by ANI.

Indian Army recently retaliated against similar ceasefire violations by Pakistan, which killed one Pakistan army soldier. This incident happened in the third week of February when Pakistan was attempting to send in terrorists from the Neelam valley.

Pakistan had carried out a ceasefire violation as recently as 3 March in J&K’s Poonch district which drew out a heavy retaliation from the Indian side, which went on for around ninety minutes.

Agencies