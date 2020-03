The Indian Army recently launched anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells at Pakistani army positions opposite Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector. This action was a direct retaliation against Pakistan Army’s persistent ceasefire violations aimed at pushing in terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC), ANI has reported





A video of the attack was also shared by ANI.





#WATCH Indian Army Sources: Army troops recently used anti-tank guided missiles & artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. This was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into Indian territory in J&K. pic.twitter.com/oHuglG0iQL — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020 Indian Army sources: Indian Army troops recently used Anti-Tank Guided Missiles&artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite Kupwara sector (J&K). Indian Army action was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into J&K. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Indian Army recently retaliated against similar ceasefire violations by Pakistan, which killed one Pakistan army soldier. This incident happened in the third week of February when Pakistan was attempting to send in terrorists from the Neelam valley.