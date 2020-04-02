



by Pakodewallah





Hardly any doubt remain, that China came to know about deadly Corona Virus as long back as Dec 2019, but chose to hide it from the world. And worse, it allowed around 5 million people working in Wuhan to travel outside, which ultimately accounted for most of the infections and Deaths in Europe.





Now the question is will China be punished for this? It can be. But for that public opinion needs to be built up against this very powerful country. To build up a strong opinion, two things are needed. Political will of Governments across globe and Free Press. Let us talk about the Media Freedom first.





Media in China has no freedom at all. All the publications are controlled by Communist Party. Public in China don’t have access to global Social Media platforms. They have their own SM networks. And content their also is monitored. However, in rest of the world Media has almost unbridled freedom and they can write anything they want. So what’s the problem? If Chinese Media cannot write against this Corona blunder, Media outside can do the job. That’s where the problem is. China by using its huge economic leverage, is busy buying out positive coverage for itself. When it comes to freedom of Media China is having it both ways. Those who have the easy access to local information (Chinese Press) can’t do it, and those who have the freedom (Global Press) won’t do it.





To understand this dichotomy we need not go far. For example let us look at this propaganda tweet by famous (?) Media house from New Delhi.





This Media House epitomizes everything, that’s wrong with journalism in India. But it’s not the only one in India, which practices yellow journalism. It is a part of the clique of Left leaning politicians and Media organisations who are working as handmaidens of anti-democratic foreign forces. During the Cold war years the gang took orders from Kremlin, these days they are busy furthering Beijing’s agenda.





As the spread of Covid-19 became more and more intense, most of the powerful economies decided to implement full or partial lockdowns. The irony is, the country which was responsible for this mess, was getting ready to put its giant manufacturing wheels in action. But even before that, what was running full steam were the wheels of Chinese propaganda machine.



