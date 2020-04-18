



It is alleged that the money received by Saad for the Tablighi Jamaat came through hawala





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and other accused persons. The case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi Police, reports said.





It is alleged that the money received by Saad for the Tablighi Jamaat came through hawala, and it will be investigated by the ED.





The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will also question Nizamuddin Markaz chief Kandhalvi in connection with the FIR against him and his outfit for violating government's lockdown orders that banned gatherings.





As per the reports, Crime Branch had earlier interrogated three sons of Maulana Saad. Saad has so far evaded arrest and put himself in home-quarantine. He was earlier issued notices in connection with the gathering organised in Delhi.





Including Saad, at least 17 people have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for holding a gathering in the Nizamuddin Markaz last month that authorities say led to a big jump in coronavirus infections in India.





The congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin became an epicentre of coronavirus spread after several attendees the event tested positive and infected hundreds across the country.





The headquarters of the Jamaat in Delhi were sealed and thousands of followers, including foreigners, were taken into quarantine.





Initially, a case was registered against Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the centre, for violating a ban on big gatherings but later invoked the law against culpable homicide. “Delhi police had filed a first information report earlier against the Tablighi chief, now section 304 has been added," the officer informed.







