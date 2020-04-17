



An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing at Budhawar village of Hajipur block in Hoshiarpur on Friday.





The helicopter had taken off from the Pathankot army base and due to some technical glitch it had land in the Budhwar village fields.





Both the pilots and the helicopter are safe and there was no damage to the village.





Sarpanch Kuldeep Singh said the copter had landed in the village field without any damage.





Police have reached the spot and information has been sent to the officials at the Pathankot base.







