In a vision statement, Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan has described his imagination of India post the Covid-19 crisis. He has imagined healthcare to be of utmost importance, even more than defence.





India's defence allocation is approximately 2% of its GDP whereas healthcare is hovering just over the 1% mark since the last decade. Contrastingly, America spends 8% of its GDP on healthcare and 3.1% on defence.





In his vision statement, Haasan has praised the state governments for their cooperation with the centre, and said that this should be followed as a norm.





He also wrote about the agricultural sector. Haasan said migrants heading back to their villages suggests that there is a dearth of urban jobs, while the economy is limping back to normal. He said that governments should work on providing employment to them. Haasan focussed on improving the agricultural sector and boosting agro-based MSMEs that will help retain youth in the sector.





Kamal Hasaan also stressed on the need to bring India's India's informal sector under the formal fold and also asked for a job status to be accorded to housewives.





He said migrant labourers have been reduced to scavengers during this crisis. The government should correct income inequality and alleviate poverty. "The rich must be stripped of their riches but that the poor must be empowered, "he said.





Kamal Haasan ended his vision statement saying that the Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity for India to emerge from its shadows and correct the wrongs.





For Tamil Nadu, he envisioned an enterprising but egalitarian state with strict vigil towards health and economic needs of every individual.







