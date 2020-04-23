



by Manu Pubby





Pakistan is continuing its support for terrorism and is trying to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into India along the Line of Control with ceasefire violations even as the world battles with Covid-19, Chief of Army Staff M M Naravane has alleged. In an interview with Manu Pubby, the general who recently toured forward locations in Jammu & Kashmir said the tempo of army operations will continue to keep on the pressure and troops will follow Covid-19 health protocols to ensure safety. Excerpts:





On Pakistan’s Support For Terrorists Attempting To Breach The LoC:



You are well aware of the recent infiltration attempt in the Keran sector in the first week of April. The snow levels are still very high in the sector and such attempts cannot be mounted without active connivance of the Pakistan army along the Line of Control. Reports of further attempts all along the LoC continue unabated and so does the activity level in the launch pads. There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 has had any negative effect on Pakistan's complicity and nefarious designs. Intelligence reports suggest that all launch pads are active.





On An Upswing In Infiltration Attempts And Army Measures To Stay Safe From COVID-19:



The focus on the LoC remains counter Infiltration and will continue to be maintained. However, we are sensitive to the risk of Covid-19 and specific protocols have been instituted for the troops deployed along the LoC, anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS) and those on the counter infiltration grid.





The span of activity for troops has certainly increased with the incidence of Covid-19. Protocols have been instituted for operating in hinterland too. Some stretch and pressure is inevitable, but in an emergency of the type we are seeing today, the Army, too, is part of the national effort.





On Fighting Terrorism In The Hinterland:



Preventing any infiltration will remain the primary task of forces deployed along the border. As far as fighting terrorism in the hinterland is concerned, we will approach it through the joint mechanism instituted for the purpose. Operations in the hinterland will continue while adhering to Covid-19-specific protocols and health advisories. At this point, we need to maintain pressure on the terrorists and the nexus. So we will maintain the tempo of operations and have dedicated troops earmarked for it.





On Data Suggesting That Local Recruitment In Kashmir Has Gone Down:



Recruitment figures are low in the valley. All the activities (cross-border infiltration) are linked and are meant to sustain terrorism in J&K. There is a minimum threshold level of number of terrorists to sustain terrorism. So when recruitment dips in the valley, every trick in the book is applied by Pakistan to increase the number of terrorists operating in the valley – be it by assisting infiltration by ceasefire violations along the LoC, attempts through IB sector, or even entry through other neighbouring countries.





On Managing Combat Duty Along With The COVID-19 Fight:



Our doctors and medical units have been tasked to assist the civil administration as part of the national effort to fight Covid-19 in addition to providing combat medical care to the frontline units. We have also earmarked some facilities exclusively for Covid-19. We have also activated our crisis expansion plans at various levels based on identified hotspots and emerging trends. There is definitely additional pressure on army medics, but I am sure that they will live up to the expectations in this time of crisis.







