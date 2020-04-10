



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked Indian PM Narendra Modi for quickly delivering much sought after hydroxychloroquine which is seen as a possible cure for coronavirus.





“Thank you, my dear friend, @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”, Netanyahu tweeted.





The Indian consignment reached Israel within days after Netanyahu spoke to PM Modi on April 3, requesting the supply of hydroxychloroquine, with India being the world’s largest producer and exporter of the drug.





Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv said New Delhi “has lifted restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine,” that was banned for export until this week. The Israeli Air Force flew on Tuesday five tons of hydroxychloroquine from India.





“India has exported hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine phosphate medicines to Israel in its resolve to do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19,” the embassy said in a statement.





Meanwhile, Turkey which has strained relations with Israel is also supporting the country with personal protective equipment during the pandemic including protective suits, gloves, face masks, and other equipment.





Israeli officials did not comment on the sale, which was approved by the Ankara on humanitarian grounds. Ankara is also delivering another shipment of medical equipment to the Palestinian Territories, which is expected to pass through smoothly.







