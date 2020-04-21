



KARACHI: A police officer was arrested in the city on Monday on charges of working for the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Geo News reported.





According to police officials, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police and other undercover bodies arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shehzad Pervaiz from Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi.





The arrested ASI— who is also a resident of Gulestan-e-Juahar — was stationed at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, the police officials said, adding that two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.





According to police reports, the arrested person is affiliated with the MQM-London and was also involved in various terrorist activities in the past. Moreover, the accused was also working as a key member in groups that are accused of being involved in target killings in Karachi.





However, further investigation in this matter is underway, police authorities notified.







