NEW DELHI: All major bilateral defence contracts, including deliveries of the S-400 air defence missile systems, are on schedule and the Covid-19 pandemic will have no effect on their implementation timeline, the Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma has said.





"There was a slight shift in the supply schedule by two weeks, but all key contracts will be implemented…I do not expect any problems," Varma told Russian official news agency TASS.





In February, Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, said that the first batch of S-400s would be delivered by the end of 2021.





In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the supply of five sets of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (air defence systems) worth more than $5 billion. The completion of the fifth set is planned in the first half of 2025.





Talking about the fight against the Covid-19 virus outbreak and evacuation of Russian nationals from India, Varma said, “India will provide all necessary support to the Russian Embassy in New Delhi and the Russian consulates for the safe return of its citizens.”





Russia has already organized flights back for its citizens.





Nearly 1,000 Russians have returned while 5,000 people are in Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata and New Delhi, Varma said, adding that more special flights are being organised.





Varma also pointed out that both sides have agreed to work closely in containing the outbreak, including supply of essential medicine.





“As for the hydroxychloroquine (used to treat the infected) that is produced in India, of course, we have our own needs for this medicine, but India…will support our close friends. Russia has an interest in it, and the Indian government has guaranteed that we will do everything possible...," the envoy said.





The Ambassador also recalled a telephone conversation in March between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two sides agreed to cooperate further on the issue. “The leaders informed each other about the measures [against the Covid-19 virus] that are being taken in both countries, agreed to keep in touch and see if there is any area in which the sides can work together.”







