



The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan has no locus standi whatsoever on any aspect pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir





Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned India for issuing rules allowing non-Kashmiris to become permanent residents in Jammu and Kashmir.





India on Saturday dismissed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on New Delhi’s new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir as an attempt to interfere in India’s internal affairs.





“We have seen the intemperate remarks by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on India. With regard to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it is very clear that Pakistan has no locus standi whatsoever on any aspect pertaining to it,” said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs.





“Repeated attempts to interfere in India’s internal affairs will not make its untenable claims any more acceptable. If Pakistan really wants to contribute to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it could do so best by ending cross-border terrorism and desisting from its campaign of violence and false propaganda,” he said.





Earlier this week, Imran Khan in a series of tweets, had condemned India for issuing rules allowing non-Kashmiris to become permanent residents in Jammu and Kashmir.





Under the new rules, people from outside Jammu and Kashmir who have been residents of the Union Territory 15 years, will be treated as domicile residents. The notification also extended domicile rights to central government employees who shall have served in the state for 10 years and their children.





In one of his tweets, Iran Khan had said, “Timing of this latest illegal action is particularly reprehensible because it seeks to exploit the international focus on COVID19 pandemic to push forward BJP’s Hindutva Supremacist agenda. The UN & int comm must stop India’s continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions & Int law,” Khan had said.





“We stand with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of IOJK. Pakistan will continue to expose Indian state terrorism & it’s denial of the Kashmiris right to self determination,” he had written in another tweet.







