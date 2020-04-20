



Indian Army retaliating strongly after Pakistan violated ceasefire





Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire norms along the Line of Control (LoC) as its army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Poonch district’s Manakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Indian Army is retaliating effectively after the ceasefire violation, according to sources.





This is the second time Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district in the past couple of days.





They attacked Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch district. The Indian Army had retaliated strongly.





It may be noted that over the past few weeks, the frequency of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan has been on the rise.





Commenting on the recent ceasefire violations initiated by Pakistan, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane criticised the neighbouring nation for "exporting terror" when India is assisting other nations by exporting essential medical supplies.





"While India is sending out medical teams to other countries and exporting medicines, Pakistan is only exporting terror," Gen Naravane said.





He also called such acts unfortunate and said the unprovoked firing has led to the death of innocent Kashmiris, including an eight-year-old boy.







