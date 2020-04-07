



Modi and Morrison also discussed the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and the two leaders agreed on the importance of sharing experience on ways to tackle the spread of coronavirus.





Modi and Morrison also discussed the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.





"They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts," an official statement said here.





Modi conveyed that his government stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizen stranded in India due to the ongoing lockdown.





Morrison on his part assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of the Australian society.





The two leaders agreed to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, even as they focus on solving the present health crisis, the statement said.



